TCA: Weather Channel Greenlights ‘Hurricane Hunters'

Pasadena, Calif. - The Weather Channel has greenlit the new

documentary series Hurricane Hunters,

the network announced at the TCA press tour here Saturday.

The series will follow the lives of pilots in the Air Force's

53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron based in Biloxi, Miss., who fly

planes into hurricanes to gather meteorological data from the eye of the storm.

Weather Channel has ordered four 30-minute episodes to

premiere in July; it joins other original fare like Storm Riders and Coast Guard

Alaska.