TCA: Weather Channel Greenlights 'Coast Guard Alaska'
The Weather
Channel Companies (TWCC) announced Wednesday that it has greenlit the new series CoastGuardAlaska (wt).
Produced by Al
Roker Entertainment, the series will follow a team of coast guard swimmers who
are stationed in Kodiak, Alaska.
"Coast Guard
Alaska has all the elements we're looking for in original programming -
great storytelling, action and adventure, and most importantly, how the weather
affects someone's work and lifestyle," said Bob Walker, EVP/GM, networks and
content, The Weather Channel. "This series fits in perfectly with the strategy
we've developed for The Weather Channel's long-form content across all
platforms."
Roker commented:
"We just celebrated the second year of Wake Up with Al on The Weather
Channel, so this was my anniversary gift to the network. In all seriousness, Coast
Guard Alaska is a compelling series and one we feel will captivate The
Weather Channel audience."
Coast Guard
Alaska
is expected to premiere Wednesday, November 9, at 9 p.m.
