TCA: Weather Channel Greenlights 'Coast Guard Alaska'

The Weather

Channel Companies (TWCC) announced Wednesday that it has greenlit the new series CoastGuardAlaska (wt).

Produced by Al

Roker Entertainment, the series will follow a team of coast guard swimmers who

are stationed in Kodiak, Alaska.

"Coast Guard

Alaska has all the elements we're looking for in original programming -

great storytelling, action and adventure, and most importantly, how the weather

affects someone's work and lifestyle," said Bob Walker, EVP/GM, networks and

content, The Weather Channel. "This series fits in perfectly with the strategy

we've developed for The Weather Channel's long-form content across all

platforms."

Roker commented:

"We just celebrated the second year of Wake Up with Al on The Weather

Channel, so this was my anniversary gift to the network. In all seriousness, Coast

Guard Alaska is a compelling series and one we feel will captivate The

Weather Channel audience."

Coast Guard

Alaska

is expected to premiere Wednesday, November 9, at 9 p.m.