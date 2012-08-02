TCA: Weather Channel to Air Climate Docu-series ‘TippingPoints'

Los Angeles -- The Weather Channel Companies has acquired the

U.S. rights to the docuseries Tipping

Points exploring our changing climate system, the network announced at the

TCA press tour here Thursday.

The global production will follow a group of scientists as

they travel off the grid to explore the tipping points making our weather

systems more extreme and unpredictable like the collapse of the Greenland ice

sheet, dieback of the Amazon rainforest and the total melting of the Himalayan

icecap glaciers.

Tipping Points

will premiere in October 2013 with six one-hour episodes. Polar explorer and

climate journalist Bernice Notenboom will host the series, joined by

environmental scientists in each episode.