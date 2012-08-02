TCA: Weather Channel to Air Climate Docu-series ‘TippingPoints'
Los Angeles -- The Weather Channel Companies has acquired the
U.S. rights to the docuseries Tipping
Points exploring our changing climate system, the network announced at the
TCA press tour here Thursday.
The global production will follow a group of scientists as
they travel off the grid to explore the tipping points making our weather
systems more extreme and unpredictable like the collapse of the Greenland ice
sheet, dieback of the Amazon rainforest and the total melting of the Himalayan
icecap glaciers.
Tipping Points
will premiere in October 2013 with six one-hour episodes. Polar explorer and
climate journalist Bernice Notenboom will host the series, joined by
environmental scientists in each episode.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.