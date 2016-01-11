TCA: ‘Visionary Creators’ Wanted, Says Amazon’s Price

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Amazon hits the new year with momentum, bagging a pair of Golden Globes for Mozart in the Jungle, and looking to score another hit or two with its new slate. The streaming service’s mission statement is to make big, bold series, said Roy Price, Amazon Studios chief.

“Our goal is to always create shows that stand out,” said Price. “Shows that become someone’s favorite show.”

The network is seeking out “visionary creators with a voice that will stand out over time,” he added.

Amazon’s upcoming releases are Shawn Ryan’s Mad Dogs on Jan. 22, which Morgan Wandell, head of drama, calls “a darkly comedic friendship under duress” story; then docuseries The New Yorker Presents in February; the return of noir detective series Bosch March 11 (“badder and better than ever,” said Wandell); and season two of Catastrophe in April.

In terms of existing shows, The Man in the High Castle is Amazon’s most viewed series, said Price.

The Golden Globes wins were “gratifying and exciting,” he added.