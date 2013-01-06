TCA: VH1 Inks Tattoo-Based Reality Series

VH1 will showcase the exploits of a Harlem-based tattoo parlor in a new original series debuting Monday (Jan. 7), the network announced Saturday .

VH1’s Black Ink Crew is one of several new shows presented during the Viacom Media Networks’ Television Critics Association Winter press tour presentation Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

Black Ink Crew follows a dysfunctional family running a Harlem-based, black-owned tattoo parlor that counts as its clientele such hip-hop artists as Jadakiss and Cam’ron, as well as pro athletes Amare Stoudamire and C.C. Sabathia, said network officials.

The network also announced the Feb. 8 launch of The Jenny McCarthy Show, an uncensored pop culture-based talk show starring the popular comedian.

--CMT will bring back famed bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman in a new 10-episode series debuting later this year. The series, tentatively titled DOG, will feature Duane and his wife Beth as they hunt down dangerous criminals, the network said. Chapman's prior series, A&E's Dog The Bounty Hunter was cancelled last year after eight seasons.

--Spike will con a would-be reality star as part of a new series The Joe Schmo Show premiering Jan. 8, the network announced. The series features a regular guy who believes he is on a new reality show looking for America’s next bounty hunter, but in reality is actually surrounded entirely by actors such as Lorenzo Lamas and is put through crazy situations, said network executives.