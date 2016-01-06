TCA: Veteran Actors—TV Golden Age Not All Bright

Television may be in its Golden Age given the multitude of quality programming, but veteran actors speaking Tuesday at the Television Critics Association Winter tour said content on the small screen is far from perfect.

Cable TV outlets -- and to a certain extent digital streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon – have opened up numerous opportunities for writers with diverse backgrounds and stories to create more quality shows and series than ever before, according to veteran producer Norman Lear.

Lear, the producer of such classic series as All In The Family and The Jeffersons, who will make a guest appearance on Ovation’s new talk show Rough Draft with Reza Aslan, added that he has a hard time keeping up with all the great shows.

