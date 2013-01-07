TCA: USA Orders Third Season of 'Necessary Roughness'
USA Network has renewed Necessary Roughness for a
third season of ten episodes to air this summer.
Necessary Roughness, paired with Royal Pains,
averaged 5.3 million viewers on Wednesdays this past summer. The show's second
season premiere on June 6 drew 4.6 million total viewers.
"Necessary Roughness is an important page in our
network playbook," said USA co-presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris McCumber.
"With a standout team of actors and writers playing at the top of their
game, the upcoming seasons promise to deliver high-impact and creative
storytelling."
With the renewal, USA will bring most of its entire summer
slate, having already given new season orders to Suits, Royal Pains, White
Collar, Covert Affairs and Burn Notice. The net canceld Common Law.
