TCA: USA Orders Third Season of 'Necessary Roughness'

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

USA Network has renewed Necessary Roughness for a

third season of ten episodes to air this summer.

Necessary Roughness, paired with Royal Pains,

averaged 5.3 million viewers on Wednesdays this past summer. The show's second

season premiere on June 6 drew 4.6 million total viewers.

"Necessary Roughness is an important page in our

network playbook," said USA co-presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris McCumber.

"With a standout team of actors and writers playing at the top of their

game, the upcoming seasons promise to deliver high-impact and creative

storytelling."

With the renewal, USA will bring most of its entire summer

slate, having already given new season orders to Suits, Royal Pains, White

Collar, Covert Affairs and Burn Notice. The net canceld Common Law.