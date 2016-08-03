TCA: USA Network to Dress Up 'Suits' for Seventh Season

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. – USA Network renewed its drama series Suits for a seventh season, the network announced Wednesday during the TCA summer press tour.

The series, about a fast-paced Manhattan corporate law firm and starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman, is averaging more than 3 million viewers in Nielsen Live+3 ratings thus far in its sixth season, according to network officials.

Season seven of Suits will air in 2017, according to the network.

