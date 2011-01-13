TCA: USA Network to Air 9/11-Themed Film

Click here for complete TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour coverage

USA Network will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the World Trade

Center attacks with the Sept. 11 airing of the original film The Space Between.

The film, which was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, stars Oscar and Golden Globe nominated actress Melissa Leo (The Fighter, Frozen River) as flight attendant whose plane is grounded in Texas the morning of 9/11.

After

realizing that a Pakistani-American boy who is also on the plane lives

in New York and whose father works in the World Trade Center, she's

forced to drive the boy back home to his uncertain future in New York.

The film is part of Part of USA's "Characters Unite" campaign to combat discrimination, according to network officials.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com