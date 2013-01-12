TCA: 'Under the Dome' to Debut June 24

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. - CBS on Saturday announced premiere dates for four of its summer series, including drama Under the Dome, which will bow on Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m.

The 13-episode serialized drama based on Stephen King's best-selling novel is produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. Hawaii Five-0 will move to Fridays at 9 p.m. during the summer.

New reality competition series based on the UK format The Great British Bake-Off will debut Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. The untitled series features amateur cooks competing in baking challenges.

Big Brother will expand its season by two weeks this summer, premiering on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. The series will air on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, with NCIS: Los Angeles moving to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. starting July 2.

The revived second season of Unforgettable will return Sunday, July 28 at 9 p.m., replacing summer repeats of The Good Wife.