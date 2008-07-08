TCA: TV One Sets New Fall Shows

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- TV One will take a close look at unsolved civil-rights cases from the 1950s as part of its fall programming lineup.

Opening the three-week summer Television Critics Association summer press tour, the African-American network also announced during its morning presentation here that it will provide full coverage of the Democratic National Convention next month in Denver -- including a late-night recap show after each night of the convention -- in anticipation of the historic presidential run by Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.), according to TV One president Johnathan Rodgers.

For more on TV One's fall lineup, click here.

For the latest news and video from the TCA press tour, click here.