TCA: TV Land Picks Up Comedy Pilot ‘Nobodies’

Pasadena, Calif. — TV Land ordered comedy pilot Nobodies, the network announced Wednesday at the TCA Winter press tour.

Nobodies is written and executive produced by Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras and follows the trio as they play themselves, trying to make it in Hollywood. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are also executive producing and directing.

“Hugh, Larry and Rachel tell stories that are so funny, you honestly can’t believe they’re true,” said Keith Cox, executive VP, development and original programming for TV Land. “It’s their unique take on exactly what it’s like toiling away in Hollywood—and it is that unfiltered comedy that we’re looking for.”

McCarthy and Falcone are producing the pilot under their On the Day banner.