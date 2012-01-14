TCA: TV Land Orders 'Hot in Cleveland' Spinoff to Series

Pasadena, Calif. - TV Land has greenlit new series Have

Faith, a spinoff of Hot in Cleveland starring Cedric "The Entertainer" and Niecy

Nash, the network confirmed at the TCA press tour here Saturday.

Have Faith is written and executive produced by Suzanne

Martin, who also created Hot in Cleveland, and features Cedric as an R&B star turned minister, a

character that originated on that show. TV land has ordered 12 episodes of Have Faith to premeire in June.

TV Land also confirmed it has renewed Hot in Cleveland for a fourth

season, with 24 new episodes of the series starring a Betty White, Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick scheduled to premiere later this year.

Cleveland was the first of the network's push into original

series, and drew 1.7 million total viewers in its most recent episode Jan. 11. The series was also recently sold into syndication to CBS Television Distribution.