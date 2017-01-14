TCA: TV Land Greenlights ‘Heathers'

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- TV Land has ordered anthology series Heathers to series, the network announced during its TCA winter press tour presentation Friday.

The 10-episode series, based on the 1988 film of the same name, will debut this fall. Shannen Doherty, who starred in the movie, will guest star in the series in a pivotal, unnamed character role, according to the network.

"Our take on Heathers is a cinematic, surprising and twisted comedy that gives a wonderful nod to the film w hile also creating something entirely on its own,” said Keith Cox, president of development and production for TV Land in a statement.

