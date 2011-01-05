TCA: TV Guide Network Acquires U.S. Rights to Boyle Interview

Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage

TV Guide Network has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to an episode of Britian's Piers Mogan's Life Stories

featuring Scottish singer Susan Boyle, the network announced Wednesday

during its Television Critics Association winter press tour

presentation.

The special, which airs Jan. 10, features a revealing interview with the Britian's Got Talent contestant

as she talks about her somewhat tumultuous life after finishing in

second place on the show, according to Diane Robina, executive vice

president of programming and marketing for TV Guide Network.

