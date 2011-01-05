TCA: TV Guide Network Acquires U.S. Rights to Boyle Interview
TV Guide Network has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to an episode of Britian's Piers Mogan's Life Stories
featuring Scottish singer Susan Boyle, the network announced Wednesday
during its Television Critics Association winter press tour
presentation.
The special, which airs Jan. 10, features a revealing interview with the Britian's Got Talent contestant
as she talks about her somewhat tumultuous life after finishing in
second place on the show, according to Diane Robina, executive vice
president of programming and marketing for TV Guide Network.
