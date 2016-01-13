TCA: ‘Tonight Show’ to Return to L.A.

Complete Coverage TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will head back to Los Angeles, NBC announced Wednesday during the TCA winter press tour.

The late night talker will head to Stage One at Universal Studios for five shows from Feb. 15-19, featuring guests such as Will Ferrell, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Zach Galifianakis.

The Tonight Show will also head to primetime on Feb. 14 with a two-hour anniversary special.