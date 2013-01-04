TCA: TNT, TBS Pursuing Year-Round Original Schedule

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

TNT and TBS will pursue a year-long original programming schedule, backed by the launch of several new reality series.

The networks, known mostly for its summer-based original scripted series, will launch five reality series over the next six months --TBS' King of the Nerds (January) and Who Gets the Last Laugh (spring); TNT's Boston's Finest (February); The Hero and 72 Hours (both in May), said Michael Wright, president, head of programming, TNT, TBS and TCM, during the Turner Networks TCA presentation Friday.

TNT's reality series will join on the schedule a new hospital-based drama series Monday Mornings as well as the drama network's returning series Falling Skies, Rizzoli & Isles, and Franklin & Bash. TBS' nonfiction series will join TBS freshman series Sullivan & Son and Wedding Band, as well as the fourth season of off-ABC comedy series Cougar Town.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.