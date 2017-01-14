TCA: TNT Signs Dakota Fanning to Star in ‘The Alienist’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — TNT has tapped actress Dakota Fanning to star in its new drama series The Alienist, the network announced during its Television Critics Association press event Saturday.

Fanning (American Pastoral), plays a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters in the series, which follows the investigation of several murders in 1896 New York City. Daniel Brühl (Rush, Inglorious Bastards, Captain America: Civil War), and Luke Evans (The Girl on The Train, The Hobbit trilogy) also stars in the series, which is set to premiere in late 2017.

The Alienist is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner's Studio T, with Cary Fukunaga (True Detective), Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Hossein Amini (Drive) Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin all serving as executive producers.

This story was first published on Multichannel.com.