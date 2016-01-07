TCA: TNT, Shyamalan Scare Up 'Tales From the Crypt'

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- TNT will resurrect the 1990s anthology series Tales From The Crypt as part of a new two-hour terror-themed block of programming developed by M. Night Shyamalan, the network said Thursday during its Television Critics Association press tour presentation.

The block, which will launch this fall, will feature both short and long-form storytelling, led by Tales From The Crypt, which ran on HBO from 1989 to 1996. TNT will announce additional series to be featured in the horror block in the coming months.

"This is a new genre for us in our series efforts and a great chance to partner with M. Night Shyamalan, whose blockbuster hit The Visit reminded movie audiences and critics this past summer that he truly is a master of horror," said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT.

