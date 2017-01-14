TCA: TNT Renews ‘Good Behavior’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — TNT has ordered a second season of its drama series Good Behavior, the network said during its Television Critics Association tour presentation Saturday.



The first season of Good Behavior averaged 4.4 million viewers across multiple platforms, according to Turner. In addition, on demand viewing accounted for 15% of its total audience.

