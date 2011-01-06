TCA: TLC Sets Haggard Special

Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage

Discovery Communications-owned TLC will go inside the life of

controversial Evangelist Ted Haggard in a new special scheduled for Jan.

16.

The one-hour special, Scandalous, follows Haggard

and his family as they look to launch a new ministry in Colorado Springs

- the same town he was exiled from five years ago after the once

powerful pastor was caught having a sexual encounter with a male

prostitute.

In other Discovery Communications news, Discovery Channel will launch a Chicago-based spinoff of its popular reality series Cash Cab this summer.

The

new series will be hosted by comedian Beth Melewski and will follow a

similar format to the New York-based, Emmy Award-winning series. The

original Ben Bailey-hosted Cash Cab will continue in Spring 2011 with new episodes, according to Discovery officials.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.