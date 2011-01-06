TCA: TLC Sets Haggard Special
Discovery Communications-owned TLC will go inside the life of
controversial Evangelist Ted Haggard in a new special scheduled for Jan.
16.
The one-hour special, Scandalous, follows Haggard
and his family as they look to launch a new ministry in Colorado Springs
- the same town he was exiled from five years ago after the once
powerful pastor was caught having a sexual encounter with a male
prostitute.
In other Discovery Communications news, Discovery Channel will launch a Chicago-based spinoff of its popular reality series Cash Cab this summer.
The
new series will be hosted by comedian Beth Melewski and will follow a
similar format to the New York-based, Emmy Award-winning series. The
original Ben Bailey-hosted Cash Cab will continue in Spring 2011 with new episodes, according to Discovery officials.
