TCA: TLC Orders Polygamist Reality Show 'Sister Wives'

TLC has ordered a seven-part polygamist reality series Sister Wives, the network announced Friday during the Discovery Communications portion of the TCA press tour.

Each half-hour episode follows Kody Brown and his three -- soon to be four -- wives and their combine 13 children living day-to-day life in Utah.

Peter Liguori, COO of Discovery Communicatoions, opened the Discovery portion and addresed the controversial nature of the new series.

"We want to continue to push the avenue of storytelling," he said. "We want to do things that have never been done in the 25 years of the company. TLC does a great job of examining families in every size, color and creed. What they tend to do is show you one common element among all these families -- love."



Sister Wives premieres Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.