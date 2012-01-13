TCA: TLC Orders Niecy Nash Series
Pasadena, Calif. -- TLC has ordered right episodes of Leave It to Niecy, a half-hour series
starring Niecy Nash, the network announced at the TCA press tour here Friday.
The series, which is being billed as a "docu-sitcom," will
combine the formats of the traditional sitcom genre with that of an unscripted
reality series. TLC has set a Mar. 28 premiere date.
TLC aired the two-hour special Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash last June, which drew nearly 5 million
viewers. Leave It to Niecy will
follow the couple and Niecy's three kids and her opinionated mother.
"TLC is well-known for its real life series about remarkable
families, and Leave It to Niecy takes
that genre to a new level," said Amy Winter, GM, TLC. "We knew we had something
special with Niecy and her family -- their natural comedy helped us re-think
how to bring their story to our audience in a way that truly fit our brand."
