TCA: TLC Orders Niecy Nash Series

Pasadena, Calif. -- TLC has ordered right episodes of Leave It to Niecy, a half-hour series

starring Niecy Nash, the network announced at the TCA press tour here Friday.

The series, which is being billed as a "docu-sitcom," will

combine the formats of the traditional sitcom genre with that of an unscripted

reality series. TLC has set a Mar. 28 premiere date.

TLC aired the two-hour special Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash last June, which drew nearly 5 million

viewers. Leave It to Niecy will

follow the couple and Niecy's three kids and her opinionated mother.

"TLC is well-known for its real life series about remarkable

families, and Leave It to Niecy takes

that genre to a new level," said Amy Winter, GM, TLC. "We knew we had something

special with Niecy and her family -- their natural comedy helped us re-think

how to bring their story to our audience in a way that truly fit our brand."