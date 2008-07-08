TCA: Ted Koppel Gets Regular Gig at BBC America

Ted Koppel will join BBC World News America as a contributing analyst, the network announced Tuesday.

The veteran ABC News anchor and current Discovery Channel managing editor will appear on BBC America's nightly newscast to offer analysis on a wide range of national and international stories. He'll also contribute to the network's coverage of the presidential elections, including live coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions later this summer in Denver and Minneapolis, respectively.

Koppel first appeared on BBC World News America in February for the network's post-Super Tuesday coverage.

BBC World News America airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on BBC America and also on the 24-hour global BBC World News channel.

