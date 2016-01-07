TCA: TBS Greenlights 'People of Earth' Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif.--TBS has greenlight a new comedy series from Conan O’Brien dubbed People of Earth, the network said Thursday during its Television Critics Association press tour presentation.

The series, executively produced by Conan O’Brien, Greg Daniels and Jeff Ross, focuses on a skeptical journalist who investigates a support group to write about the members' supposed alien encounters, but soon finds out there maybe some truth to their claims.

The 10-episosde series will be produced by Conan's Conaco LLC in association with Warner Horizon Television. The premiere date will be announced later, said the network.

