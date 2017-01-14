TCA: TBS Greenlights ‘The Cops’ Animated Series

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — TBS has greenlit an animated series, The Cops, to air in 2018.

The 10-episode series, co-created, executively produced and starring Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks, follows two L.A. policemen struggling to serve and protect the city, according to TBS.

Produced by FX Productions, The Cops will also be executively produced by Greg Daniels, Dino Stamatopoulos, Dave Becky and Howard Klein.

"We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018," said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS in a statement. "I only hope these newbies know what they're doing."