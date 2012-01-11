TCA: Tassler Says Finding Post-'Big Bang' Hit 'May Take Time'

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- CBS Entertainment President Nina

Tassler addressed the problems the network has had launching a new comedy on Thursdays

at 8:30 p.m., saying at the TCA press tour here Wednesday that it may take a while

to find the right pairing for The Big Bang Theory.

"Part of the challenge is Big Bang is a monster

hit," she said. "Looking for a show that is a companion isn't limited to just a

multi-camera show. It may take time to find its right companion. But we're

dedicated to doing it and we'll get there eventually."

CBS' latest attempt in the timeslot is the upcoming Â¡Rob!,

which stars Rob Schneider as a man who marries into a large Mexican-American

family and premieres Jan. 12. Tassler was asked after the executive session to

respond to early critical reviews of the series.

"It's not Downton Abbey, but I think Â¡Rob!

is fantastic there are some great dynamics on the show," she said.

"But we'll have to see. We'll see what the audience says."

Tassler also talked about CBS' development, saying that

the network will probably pick up seven to nine drama pilots and four to six

comedies, with the goal of getting about three dramas and two comedies on the

schedule next season.

CBS is also experimenting with the ever-popular musical

genre and has a half-hour comedy with music, written by David Javerbaum, in development

along with musical components to other shows. Tassler, herself a former actress

and a big musical theater fan, cautioned that the ideas are still in early

development.

"To the extent that it can migrate to TV, I don't know,"

she said. "I think Glee has done it very well."

NBC will put its musically-themed night of The Voice

and Smash against CBS' strong Monday comedy block and Hawaii Five-0,

but Tassler isn't worried about its effect on their lineup.

"I don't know what that match-up is going to do, but we

have an unbelievably devoted audience to our comedies," she said. "I love

musical theater, I love musicals; I'm a big Glee watcher. I hope [Smash]

does well for them."

As for CBS' other new midseason entry, the cop drama NYC

22 which remains unscheduled, Tassler said "everything was fine" with the

project and that the show will probably have a later spring premiere, using the

net's NCAA basketball coverage as a launch pad.