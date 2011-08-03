TCA: Tassler on 'Men': 'Who Could Have Predicted We Would Be Here'

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler focused firmly

on the future when asked by critics about the network's hit sitcom Two and a

Half Men without former star Charlie Sheen, declining Wednesday morning to

detail any regrets about how the Sheen debacle could have gone differently.

"Who could have predicted that we would be here six

months ago?" Tassler told critics during her executive Q&A at CBS portion

of the TCA press tour in Beverly Hills.

When pressed by critics who said that Sheen's pattern of

behavior should have indicated the relationship could have come to him exiting

the show, she reiterated that CBS is focused on the future. "We look at where

we are today, I look at where we were six months ago, and our whole focus is

moving forward," Tassler said. She called Ashton Kutcher, who is stepping into

the show this fall in Sheen's place, "an extraordinary actor," "incredible

professional" and noted that she is happy to have someone "committed to doing

his job."

Tassler wouldn't give specific ratings expectations

for the show in the Kutcher era of Men,

but said: "In time certainly we're going to do very well."

Kutcher will portray a character named Walden Schmidt, an

Internet billionaire with a broken heart, Tassler said. She would not confirm

reports that Sheen's character would be killed off, with the season beginning

with his funeral.

As for why the show's cast and producers are not

participating in Wednesday's press tour, she said because they are in production.

When a critic pointed out that other shows are in production and still show up

to press tour, she said she "would be lying if I didn't say when everyone

walked on that set Monday you could cut the air with a knife."

"The great news is the show will be as irreverent as it

has always been," Tassler said, adding that the program practices department is

"on high alert."