TCA: Take a Peek at 'Documentary Now!'s 'The Bunker'
By B&C Staff
Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016
Fred Armisen and Bill Hader will be back for season 2 of IFC’s Documentary Now! Sept. 14 but you don't have to wait until then to get your funny fix.
Watch a preview of “The Bunker,” inspired by 1993 political doc The War Room, which the net released Sunday during the TCA summer press tour.
Your first look at the #DocumentaryNow! campaign classic, The Bunker.https://t.co/uRgd7DOv8U
— IFC (@IFC) July 31, 2016
