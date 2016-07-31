TCA: Take a Peek at 'Documentary Now!'s 'The Bunker'

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Fred Armisen and Bill Hader will be back for season 2 of IFC’s Documentary Now! Sept. 14 but you don't have to wait until then to get your funny fix.

Watch a preview of “The Bunker,” inspired by 1993 political doc The War Room, which the net released Sunday during the TCA summer press tour.

Your first look at the #DocumentaryNow! campaign classic, The Bunker.https://t.co/uRgd7DOv8U

— IFC (@IFC) July 31, 2016