TCA: Syfy's 'Defiance' to Premiere April 15
Pasadena, Calif. -- Syfy's five-years-in-the-making new series Defiance will have its two-hour premiere on Monday, April 15 at 9
p.m., the network announced at the Television Critics' Association winter press
tour Monday.
Defiance is the
first series to connect scripted television with online gaming. The game will
be released in early April before the series premiere, with each featuring
interconnected storylines.
Set in the near future, the 12-episode series is set in the boom-town
of Defiance atop the ruins of St. Louis, where humans and seven
newly-arrived alien races must learn to co-exist peacefully. In the game,
players will adventure in the new frontier of the San Francisco Bay area.
Defiance is from
Universal Cable Productions and executive produced by Kevin Murphy and Michael
Taylor.
