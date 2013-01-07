TCA: Syfy's 'Defiance' to Premiere April 15

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. -- Syfy's five-years-in-the-making new series Defiance will have its two-hour premiere on Monday, April 15 at 9

p.m., the network announced at the Television Critics' Association winter press

tour Monday.

Defiance is the

first series to connect scripted television with online gaming. The game will

be released in early April before the series premiere, with each featuring

interconnected storylines.

Set in the near future, the 12-episode series is set in the boom-town

of Defiance atop the ruins of St. Louis, where humans and seven

newly-arrived alien races must learn to co-exist peacefully. In the game,

players will adventure in the new frontier of the San Francisco Bay area.

Defiance is from

Universal Cable Productions and executive produced by Kevin Murphy and Michael

Taylor.