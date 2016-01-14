TCA: Syfy Teaming With Spotify Aims to Help Fine-Tune 'Hunters'

Complete Coverage TCA Winter Press Tour

Syfy, in its ongoing quest for novel ways to get more eyes on its shows, has partnered with Spotify to push the aliens-next-door series Hunters, produced by Walking Dead's Gale Anne Hurd.

Each episode of the show, which depicts an "aliens-among-us" struggle of humans and aliens hunting each other, is named after a different track by 1980s synth-pop band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

"It's a heavily music-driven show," said exec producer Natalie Chaidez. "It was buit into the world of Hunters that these aliens are sonic creatures." A central character is a DJ, she added, which offers more opportunities to integrate songs.

Artists such as Cherry Glazerr, Gary Numan, Kitten and Iggy Pop appear on the soundtrack, which is getting an extra push on the Spotify streaming platform.

"Music is built into the show in a way that I haven't seen a sci-fi show do before," Chaidez said. Added star Julian McMahon, who hailed OMD as his favorite all-time band, "It makes it different and it's a creative element."