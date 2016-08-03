TCA: Syfy Sets Nov. 30 Premiere Date for ‘Incorporated’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. – Syfy will premiere its new futuristic thriller series Incorporated in November, one of three new network series to debut this fall.

Incorporated, from Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Todd’s Pearl Street Films and set in a near future where corporations have unlimited power, will debut Nov. 30, network officials said Wednesday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The series stars Ben Larson (Reign), Dennis Haysbert (24) and Julia Ormond (Mad Men).

Other scripted shows to premiere on Syfy include the vampire-themed Van Helsing (Sept. 23), anthology series Channel Zero: Candle Cove (Sept. 27) and apocalyptic drama Aftermath( Sept. 27).

