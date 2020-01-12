TCA: Syfy Greenlights ‘Chucky’ Series

Syfy is going straight to series with Chucky, about a cute doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer. Don Mancini is creating the show and UCP is producing.

Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton are executive producing.

The Chucky character was central to the Child’s Play slasher film franchise, which began in 1988. Tom Holland directed the movie, Kirschner produced it and it was based on Mancini’s story. There were seven movies in the franchise, all of which Mancini wrote and Kirschner produced.

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks - USA & Syfy. “We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new Syfy series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

In the show, a Chucky doll turns up at a yard sale, and an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a bunch of murders happen. “The arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster,” added Syfy.

Mancini is showrunner.

Antosca created thriller series The Act on Hulu.

Syfy is part of NBCUniversal.