TCA: SyFy Bulks Up Programming

Syfy will debut a new reality series, Hunting Hollywood, and has given a six-episode order to reality series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files, Mark Stern, Executive Vice President, Original Content for Syfy/Co-Head, Original Content for Universal Cable Productions, announced Friday during the TCA press tour.

Hunting Hollywood, set to premiere Nov. 4, comes as another addition to SyFy's recent expansion into reality programming. The network described the show as "a one-hour, weekly documentary-reality series that delves into the intricate world of collecting of showbiz and pop culture memorabilia, including science fiction and fantasy props and costumes."

Touting the SyFy's success with scripted hits Warehouse 13 and Haven, the network also announced a slate of seven scripted projects: Ball & Chain, Me and Lee, Orion, Sherwood, Legendary, Human Relations and Zeros. Me and Lee stars Lee Majors and Legendary features Kevin Sorbo.

"One of our key agendas is to continue the extraordinary growth and momentum of our popular dramas," Stern said. "Through partnerships with these formidable talents, in front of and behind the camera, we hope to expand our powerful brand by offering our viewers an imaginative next generation of programming."