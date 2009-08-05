TCA: Syfy, Bryan Singer Developing Limited Series

Syfy is partnering with director/producer Bryan Singer on a six hour limited series exploring the Mayan prediction for the end of the world. The action adventure series will blend facts, myths and conspiracy theories into its plotline, which centers around a professor who travels the world examining, and ultimately trying to prevent, the Mayan predictions from occurring. Michael Petroni and Michael Bond will write the still untitled series.

Singer and Syfy have collaborated before on The Triangle, a miniseries that ran on the network in 2005.

"We're very excited to be back in business with Bryan once again, and feel this project, with the producing expertise of Keith and Andrew and the writing flair of Michael Petroni and Michael Bond, promises to be a real thrill ride," said Mark Stern. "Given the debate, speculation and mystery surrounding the subject matter, it couldn't be more timely."