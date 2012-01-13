TCA: Susan Lucci to Host Primetime Series on InvestigationDiscovery

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- Soap star Susan Lucci is joining

Investigation Discovery as host and narrator of new primetime series Deadly Affairs, the network announced at

the TCA press tour here Friday.

Lucci, who is best-known for her long-running role as Erica

Kane on ABC's All My Children, will

examine real-life soap storylines in the series, from love triangles to sleeping

with the enemy to grooms ditching the ceremony with a bridesmaid.

"There is simply no other actress in the world more

qualified than Susan Lucci to host Deadly Affairs, Investigation

Discovery's answer to addictive daytime soap operas," said Henry Schleiff,

president and GM of I.D.

The 10-part series is scheduled to begin filming in March

and debut in the fall of 2012.