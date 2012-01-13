TCA: Susan Lucci to Host Primetime Series on InvestigationDiscovery
Pasadena, Calif. -- Soap star Susan Lucci is joining
Investigation Discovery as host and narrator of new primetime series Deadly Affairs, the network announced at
the TCA press tour here Friday.
Lucci, who is best-known for her long-running role as Erica
Kane on ABC's All My Children, will
examine real-life soap storylines in the series, from love triangles to sleeping
with the enemy to grooms ditching the ceremony with a bridesmaid.
"There is simply no other actress in the world more
qualified than Susan Lucci to host Deadly Affairs, Investigation
Discovery's answer to addictive daytime soap operas," said Henry Schleiff,
president and GM of I.D.
The 10-part series is scheduled to begin filming in March
and debut in the fall of 2012.
