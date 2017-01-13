TCA: SundanceTV Sets Series Premiere Dates

Pasadena, Calif.—SundanceTV will bring back its sophomore dramedy series Hap and Leonard in March as part of its lineup of new and returning series in 2017, the network said during its Television Critics Association press tour event Friday.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo will debut its six-episode second season March 15, according to network officials. The series will continue to follow the exploits of best friends Hap Collins (James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams).

Also returning this Spring is drama Gomorrah, which will launch its sophomore campaign April 26.

“SundanceTV continues to distinguish itself as a home for unique and compelling stories from around the world,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV in a statement. “Our network has an exciting year ahead, starting with the return of our highest-rated original series, Hap and Leonard followed by the critically acclaimed Gomorrah. Our international co-productions and an all new docu-series fill out the year, bringing our viewers into new worlds and introducing them to unforgettable characters.”

