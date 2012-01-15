TCA: Sundance Renews ‘Zee;' ‘Iconoclasts'

Pasadena, Calif. -- Sundance Channel Saturday announced new seasons of its fashion-themed series All On The Line With Joe Zee and its long-running series Iconoclasts as part of its TCA presentation here.

In addition, the network will launch a new original, non-fictional series Push Girls, which traces the lives of four women who live life to the fullest despite being paralyzed from the neck or waist down. The 14-episode series will debut in April 2012, according to network officials.

The network will launch its third season of Zee, which takes viewers behind-the scenes world of fashion design, as well as the sixth season of Iconoclasts, which explores the lives of two creative visionaries, later in 2012.