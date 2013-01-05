TCA: Sundance Channel Greenlights Series About TV's Writers' Rooms

Pasadena, Calif. - Sundance has greenlit the new unscripted

series The Writers' Room, a behind-the-scenes

look into the writers' rooms of TV shows, the network announced at the 2013

Television Critics' Association winter press tour Saturday.

Presented in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, the six-episode half-hour Writers' Room will premiere in the

second half of 2013. The roundtable talk show format will ask creative talent

from to-be-announced top TV series to talk about their greatest choices,

toughest decisions and biggest mistakes.

"We know that much of today's best entertainment is on

television, but Sundance Channel and Entertainment

Weekly want to know-who, what, when, where and why?!" said Sundance Channel

general manager Sarah Barnett in a statement. "Social media has given us a lot

of information about what our audience is craving- and we are listening. They

want insider knowledge and a deeper perspective-- this show will deliver that."

RealativityREAL will produce Writers' Room with Tom Forman serving as executive producer and

Marco Bresaz executive-producing for Sundance.