TCA: Sundance Channel Greenlights Series About TV's Writers' Rooms
Pasadena, Calif. - Sundance has greenlit the new unscripted
series The Writers' Room, a behind-the-scenes
look into the writers' rooms of TV shows, the network announced at the 2013
Television Critics' Association winter press tour Saturday.
Presented in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, the six-episode half-hour Writers' Room will premiere in the
second half of 2013. The roundtable talk show format will ask creative talent
from to-be-announced top TV series to talk about their greatest choices,
toughest decisions and biggest mistakes.
"We know that much of today's best entertainment is on
television, but Sundance Channel and Entertainment
Weekly want to know-who, what, when, where and why?!" said Sundance Channel
general manager Sarah Barnett in a statement. "Social media has given us a lot
of information about what our audience is craving- and we are listening. They
want insider knowledge and a deeper perspective-- this show will deliver that."
RealativityREAL will produce Writers' Room with Tom Forman serving as executive producer and
Marco Bresaz executive-producing for Sundance.
