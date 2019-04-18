TCA Summer Press Tour Starts July 23

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has set its summer Press Tour schedule. The tour begins July 23 and ends Aug. 8.

July 23-28 will be CTAM, short for Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, and featuring cable networks.

PBS goes July 29-30. July 31 is Studio Day and set visits, and Aug. 1 is CBS. Showtime, CBS All-Access and Pop take their turns Aug. 2. Aug. 3 is a business meeting and the TCA Awards, and The CW goes Aug. 4. ABC is up Aug. 5 and FX Aug. 6.

Fox goes Aug. 7 and NBCUniversal Aug. 8.

TCA noted that the schedule is tentative, and dates may change.

Press Tour happens twice a year, starting in January and July. TCA is comprised of more than 200 journalists who write about television.