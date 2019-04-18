Trending

TCA Summer Press Tour Starts July 23

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has set its summer Press Tour schedule. The tour begins July 23 and ends Aug. 8.

July 23-28 will be CTAM, short for Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, and featuring cable networks.

PBS goes July 29-30. July 31 is Studio Day and set visits, and Aug. 1 is CBS. Showtime, CBS All-Access and Pop take their turns Aug. 2. Aug. 3 is a business meeting and the TCA Awards, and The CW goes Aug. 4. ABC is up Aug. 5 and FX Aug. 6.

Fox goes Aug. 7 and NBCUniversal Aug. 8.

TCA noted that the schedule is tentative, and dates may change.

Press Tour happens twice a year, starting in January and July. TCA is comprised of more than 200 journalists who write about television. 