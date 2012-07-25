TCA: Style Renews 'Big Rich Texas,' Orders Georgia Spinoff

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- Style has renewed Big Rich Texas for a third season and will extend the franchise

with new spinoff Big Rich Georgia,

the NBCUniversal-owned cable network announced at the TCA press tour Wednesday.

Season three of Big

Rich Texas will premiere Sunday, Oct. 7. The Georgia spinoff, which will

follow the wealthy mothers and daughters of Buckhead Country Club, will debut

in the first quarter of 2013.

Style also announced it is partnering with Penske Media

Corp. and IMG Fashion to broadcast the 9th Annual Style Awards

during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York this September.

The awards, which recognize style talent, will take place at

Lincoln Center on Sept. 5 and be telecast, for the first time, on Sept. 13 at 8

p.m. on Style. The network will also have exclusive coverage every night of

fashion week hosted by Jeannie Mai.

Two of Style's most-watched series, Giuliana & Bill and Tia

& Tamera, will return with new episodes in October. Its previously

announced series following fashion designer Betsey Johnson, Betsey + Lulu, will premiere in first

quarter 2013.