TCA: Style Renews 'Big Rich Texas,' Orders Georgia Spinoff
Los Angeles -- Style has renewed Big Rich Texas for a third season and will extend the franchise
with new spinoff Big Rich Georgia,
the NBCUniversal-owned cable network announced at the TCA press tour Wednesday.
Season three of Big
Rich Texas will premiere Sunday, Oct. 7. The Georgia spinoff, which will
follow the wealthy mothers and daughters of Buckhead Country Club, will debut
in the first quarter of 2013.
Style also announced it is partnering with Penske Media
Corp. and IMG Fashion to broadcast the 9th Annual Style Awards
during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York this September.
The awards, which recognize style talent, will take place at
Lincoln Center on Sept. 5 and be telecast, for the first time, on Sept. 13 at 8
p.m. on Style. The network will also have exclusive coverage every night of
fashion week hosted by Jeannie Mai.
Two of Style's most-watched series, Giuliana & Bill and Tia
& Tamera, will return with new episodes in October. Its previously
announced series following fashion designer Betsey Johnson, Betsey + Lulu, will premiere in first
quarter 2013.
