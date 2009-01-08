TCA: Style Network Bringing Back 'Ruby'

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Style Network is giving freshman docu-series Ruby a second-season pickup. The renewal isn’t much of a surprise; Ruby was easily Style’s most successful show last season, averaging nearly 400,000 viewers per new episode, more than doubling its primetime average. Its premiere November 9 was the most-watched and highly-rated premiere in network history.

“Ruby has inspired a passionate fan base that is deeply devoted to her and we are incredibly excited to bring back the series for another season,” said Salaam Coleman Smith, President, The Style Network, announcing the renewal. “The response from our audience both on-air and online has been overwhelming and viewers have been motivated by Ruby to make changes in their own lives.”

Ruby follows the life of Ruby Gettinger, a severely obese woman in Savannah, Georgia, as she tries to lose weight and encourage others to live healthier lifestyles. Ruby has lost more than 150 pounds since the series began. The new season will catch up with her as she lives under the 350 pound mark for the first time in over a decade, and as she pursues new career opportunities and relationships.