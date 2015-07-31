TCA: Starz Renews ‘Black Sails,’ Orders Antonio Banderas Series

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Starz CEO Chris Albrecht announced that the premium cabler is renewing pirate drama Black Sails for a fourth season and developing Havana Quartet, a series starring Antonio Banderas.

Speaking Friday at the TCA summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton, Albrecht also announced that Starz is making the final season of Da Vinci’s Demons and limited series Flesh and Bone available for binge watching online and on demand. Starting with their first episode premieres on Oct. 24 and Nov. 8, respectively, all 10 episodes of the third and final season of Da Vinci's Demons and the eight-episode season of Breaking Bad vet Moira Walley-Beckett's Flesh and Bone, which Albrecht said will only be one season because schedules, will be on Starz Play and Starz On Demand before their linear premieries.

“Rather than try to tease it out, we’re just going to drop them,” said Albrecht of Da Vinci's Demons.

Don't expect the cabler to binge-release all of their shows, though. Albrecht said that not every show is finished at the time of the first episode's premiere and that waiting to drop all at once would cause significant delays.

Black Sails' first two seasons averaged 4.5 million multi-platform viewers per episode, according to Starz. The 10-episode third season will premiere in 2016.

Havana Quartet, from Entertainment One Television and writer Eduardo Machado (Magic City, Hung), is an hour-long drama based on the popular detective novel series from Cuban novelist Leonardo Padura. Banderas will play the hard-drinking, romantic Cuban Police Detective who yearns to be a writer. Machado and Banderas will executive produce the show along with Peter Nadermann of Nadcon Film.

“It’s the right project at the right time," said Albrecht in light of recent changes in the U.S.'s relationshp with Cuba. "I think going back (to the 90s) is particularly interesting. We want to show people what that world was like.”

Jessika Walsten contributed to this story.