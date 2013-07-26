TCA: Starz Gives Early Renewal to 2014's 'Black Sails'
Los Angeles - Starz has renewed its upcoming drama Black
Sails for a second season in advance of the series' January 2014 premiere,
the network announced Friday at the TCA press tour.
The eight-episode Sails from executive producer
Michael Bay centers on a pirate captain and his men and is set 20 years before
the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island. Production on the
10-episode second season is set to begin in Cape Town, South Africa, in
November.
Starz also announced it will air the U.K. musical drama
miniseries Dancing on the Edge, which will have its U.S. television
premiere in October 2013. The 1930s-set jazz drama stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and
Matthew Goode
Additional, the network said it would preview
new drama series The White Queen following Magic City's season-two
finale on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode limited series is based on
the novels by Philippa Gregory.
