TCA: Starz Gives Early Renewal to 2014's 'Black Sails'

TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles - Starz has renewed its upcoming drama Black

Sails for a second season in advance of the series' January 2014 premiere,

the network announced Friday at the TCA press tour.

The eight-episode Sails from executive producer

Michael Bay centers on a pirate captain and his men and is set 20 years before

the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island. Production on the

10-episode second season is set to begin in Cape Town, South Africa, in

November.

Starz also announced it will air the U.K. musical drama

miniseries Dancing on the Edge, which will have its U.S. television

premiere in October 2013. The 1930s-set jazz drama stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and

Matthew Goode

Additional, the network said it would preview

new drama series The White Queen following Magic City's season-two

finale on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode limited series is based on

the novels by Philippa Gregory.