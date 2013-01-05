TCA: Starz' ‘Da Vinci's Demons' to Debut April 12
Pasadena, Calif. - Starz' new historical fantasy drama Da Vinci's Demons will premiere on
Friday, April 12 at 10 p.m., following the finale of Spartacus: War of the Damned, the network announced at the 2013
Television Critics' Association winter press tour Saturday.
After the premiere, Da
Vinci's Demons moves to Fridays at 9 p.m. The eight-episode series created
by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight
trilogy) follows the untold story of Leonardo da Vinci during his youth in
Renaissance Florence.
Produced by Adjacent Productions, BBC Worldwide will
distribute Da Vinci's Demons
internationally with Fox International Channels acquiring the series for its
portfolio of 200 pay-TV entertainment channels.
Da Vinci's Demons
is one of three series, along with the limited series The White Queen and drama Black
Sails that will launch on Starz in the next year. The pay cable network
also has at least three more series in development, part of its goal to
"dramatically accelerate our ramp up into original programming," said Starz CEO
Chris Albrecht, now that the company is being spun off as a separate company
from Liberty Media.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.