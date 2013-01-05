TCA: Starz' ‘Da Vinci's Demons' to Debut April 12

Pasadena, Calif. - Starz' new historical fantasy drama Da Vinci's Demons will premiere on

Friday, April 12 at 10 p.m., following the finale of Spartacus: War of the Damned, the network announced at the 2013

Television Critics' Association winter press tour Saturday.

After the premiere, Da

Vinci's Demons moves to Fridays at 9 p.m. The eight-episode series created

by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight

trilogy) follows the untold story of Leonardo da Vinci during his youth in

Renaissance Florence.

Produced by Adjacent Productions, BBC Worldwide will

distribute Da Vinci's Demons

internationally with Fox International Channels acquiring the series for its

portfolio of 200 pay-TV entertainment channels.

Da Vinci's Demons

is one of three series, along with the limited series The White Queen and drama Black

Sails that will launch on Starz in the next year. The pay cable network

also has at least three more series in development, part of its goal to

"dramatically accelerate our ramp up into original programming," said Starz CEO

Chris Albrecht, now that the company is being spun off as a separate company

from Liberty Media.