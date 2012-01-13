TCA: Starz Announces New Series Based On Marco Polo

Starz has ordered new original series Marco Polo, based on the life of the 13th century explorer, Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht; The Weinstein Company's Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein; and Electus Chairman and Founder Ben Silverman announced Friday.

"Marco

Polo has captivated imaginations for centuries, and John's script

brings this fantastical story to life," said Albrecht. "In addition to a remarkable story, we share a joint

creative vision with our partners at The Weinstein Company and Electus

to deliver a larger than life cinematic adventure for audiences in the

United States and around the world."

Marco Polo

is written and created by John Fusco and will be executive produced by

Harvey and Bob Weinstein (The Weinstein Company); Silverman

(Electus), as well as Fusco.

Starz

Entertainment will own the exclusive license to the domestic premium

pay TV rights and certain digital rights to the series for its flagship

network, while Starz's Anchor Bay arm will distribute the property in

the United States in home video. The Weinstein Company and Electus'

global distribution arm Electus International control all remaining

rights.