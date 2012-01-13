TCA: Starz Announces New Series Based On Marco Polo
Starz has ordered new original series Marco Polo, based on the life of the 13th century explorer, Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht; The Weinstein Company's Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein; and Electus Chairman and Founder Ben Silverman announced Friday.
"Marco
Polo has captivated imaginations for centuries, and John's script
brings this fantastical story to life," said Albrecht. "In addition to a remarkable story, we share a joint
creative vision with our partners at The Weinstein Company and Electus
to deliver a larger than life cinematic adventure for audiences in the
United States and around the world."
Marco Polo
is written and created by John Fusco and will be executive produced by
Harvey and Bob Weinstein (The Weinstein Company); Silverman
(Electus), as well as Fusco.
Starz
Entertainment will own the exclusive license to the domestic premium
pay TV rights and certain digital rights to the series for its flagship
network, while Starz's Anchor Bay arm will distribute the property in
the United States in home video. The Weinstein Company and Electus'
global distribution arm Electus International control all remaining
rights.
