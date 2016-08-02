TCA: Simon Cowell to Return as ‘AGT’ Judge

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Talent judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are returning for season 12 of America’s Got Talent, as is host Nick Cannon. Cowell created the show for NBC based on the U.K. format. He’ll be returning for his second season. Former Spice Girl Mel B and model Klum will return for their fifth seasons, with Mandel back for his eighth.

It will be the ninth season for Cannon.

"With the addition of Simon, the chemistry between our judges has grown even stronger and it's easy to see how much enthusiasm they bring to the show night after night," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. "Nick adds a boundless energy as host that ties everything together. We’re thrilled to have such a strong team returning for season 12."

Summer staple AGT is averaging a 3.0 rating and 12 share in adults 18-49 and 13.6 million total viewers this year. The format, co-owned by Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia globally, can be seen in 190 markets worldwide.

America's Got Talent is co-produced and co-owned by Cowell/Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.