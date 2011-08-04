TCA: Showtime's 'House of Lies' to Premiere Jan. 8

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Kristen Bell will make her return to the small screen in early 2012 when her new Showtime comedy, House of Lies premieres Jan. 8 at 10 p.m., Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins announced Thursday during the pay cabler's TCA press tour session.

House of Lies will air in between Californication and Shameless. Lies stars Bell and Don Cheadle as two cut-throat corporate consultants.

Nevins also announced a new comedy interview series Laughing Stock, executive produced by Steve Carell (The Office) and David Steinberg (Sit Down Comedy with David Steinberg). Steinberg will serve as host for the ten half-hour episodes, which will feature a sit-down interview with notable comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Larry David. Laughing Stock will debut in early 2012.