TCA: Showtime Renews 'Ray Donovan,' 'Masters of Sex'

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Showtime has picked up dramas Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex for fourth seasons.

David Nevins, president of Showtime Networks, announced the renewals during his executive session Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour. The pair of 12-episode fourth seasons will start production next year.

“Both Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex are signature series for Showtime,” Nevins said. “They are emblematic of what Showtime stands for – quality, premium programming that you cannot find anywhere else on television. We’re so proud to continue offering both series across all our platforms.”

Showtime is also producing The Spymasters, a documentary about the CIA narrated by Mandy Patinkin debuting Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.

Shameless will return for its sixth season Sunday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m., leading into the series premiere of drama Billions at 10 p.m.

Other Showtime announcements included:

— The net has acquired Patti Smith memoir Just Kids and will develop it into a limited series cowritten and produced by Smith and John Logan.

— Showtime will produce a pair of new one-hour pilots: I’m Dying Up Here, executive producer Jim Carrey and set in the L.A. comedy scene in the 1970s, and an untitled project from Dear White People’s Lena Waithe and Selma’s Common.

— Showtime Sports will follow the Notre Dame football team’s 2015 season, with 12 half-hour episodes beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8

— Victor Cruz will be the subject of I Am Giant, a feature-length documentary film about the New York Giants wide receiver’s comeback from injury.

— Showtime also revealed the premiere dates of four more documentaries: American Dream/American Knightmare, about rap mogul Suge Knight, will debut Sept. 26 at 9 p.m.; Play It Forward, about legendary NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, will air Oct. 16 at 9 p.m.; Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church will debut Sept. 4 at 9 p.m.; and Prophet’s Prey, about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will air Oct. 10 at 9 p.m.