TCA: Showtime Picks Up Joshua Jackson Drama, Philip Seymour Hoffman Comedy

Complete Coverage: Winter Press Tour 2014

Showtime has given a pair of series pickups to Philip Seymour Hoffman comedy Happyish and drama The Affair, staring Joshua Jackson.

Both series were ordered for 10 episodes.

Entertainment president David Nevins made the announcement during the network's session at the Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday.

The two series don't have a premiere date scheduled, but Nevins said during his executive session that it will be after this summer's version of the press tour. "I am not gonna put them on before the next press tour," he said. "Sometime within next year; will be intro-ing them next summer to you guys."

Happyish is described as a "dark examination of the pursuit of happiness, a pursuit that might just be the very thing causing our unhappiness in the first place." It stars Hoffman as a 42-year-old whose new bosses are half his age. Kathryn Hahn costars along Hoffman as well. The comedy was created by author Shalom Auslander, who will executive produce with Hoffman under the actor's Cooperstown Productions banner.

Drama The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effects of an extramarital affair, telling the story separately from both male and female perspectives. Jackson stars alongside Ruth Wilson, Dominic West and Maura Tierney. The Affair is cocreated by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, with Jeffrey Reiner serving as executive producer.

The two pickups come as Showtime is looking to replenish its inventory, following the closures of Dexter, The Borgias and The Big C last year, and with Californication set to wrap later this year.

Showtime's other pilot in contention The Vatican was scrapped last month.

Showtime also announced that new drama Penny Dreadful will premiere May 11, and the final season of Californication will bow April 13, along with Nurse Jackie and documentary series Years of Living Dangerously.